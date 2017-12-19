Rogers, CBC sign 7-year HNIC agreement

TORONTO — Rogers Media and CBC have signed a new, seven-year sub-licensing agreement for English-language broadcasts of "Hockey Night in Canada" and the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The new agreement begins in 2019-20 after the end of a current sub-licensing deal between the media giant and the public broadcaster.

Rogers is in its fourth year of a 12-year, $5.2-billion deal with the NHL for exclusive media rights.

The deal included a four-year sub-licensing deal to allow the CBC to air "Hockey Night in Canada." That agreement was later extended by a year.