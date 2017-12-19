Rogers, CBC sign 7-year HNIC agreement

TORONTO — Rogers Media and CBC have signed a new, seven-year sub-licensing agreement for English-language broadcasts of "Hockey Night in Canada" and the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The new agreement begins in 2019-20 after the end of a current sub-licensing deal between the media giant and the public broadcaster.
Rogers is in its fourth year of a 12-year, $5.2-billion deal with the NHL for exclusive media rights.
The deal included a four-year sub-licensing deal to allow the CBC to air "Hockey Night in Canada." That agreement was later extended by a year.
"Hockey Night in Canada" was the cornerstone of CBC's sports programming for decades before Rogers and the NHL struck their huge deal.
While CBC can still show the popular NHL program, Rogers receives all revenue from "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcasts and has complete control over the show under the existing deal.
By The Canadian Press
