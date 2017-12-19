The Latest: Airport outage blocks team's shot in Puerto Rico

Georgia Power spokesman Craig Bell said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also is involved. Bell said that due to the magnitude of the power outage, the company wants to be able to rule out "any possible scenario that wasn't equipment malfunction."

Bell said Tuesday that no conclusions have been drawn about the cause of the fire, which took out the airport's main power supply as well as backup electricity for about 11 hours Sunday.

___

8 a.m.

Two days after a power loss grounded flights at Atlanta's airport over the weekend, passengers are still sleeping in the atrium area at the world's busiest airport.

Video from news outlets Tuesday morning showed passengers sprawled out on benches and chairs, and luggage piled up in a nearby area of the domestic terminal.

The nation's air-travel system was snarled after the underground blaze knocked out electricity Sunday and crippled Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for about 11 hours.

The airport on Monday publicized a list of hotels which had availability as airlines worked to rebook passengers and return to normal operations.

___

7:15 a.m.

As Atlanta's airport continues to recover from a power outage that grounded flights over the weekend, it's taking some passengers up to an hour to get through security.

The airport's website showed that wait times to get through security early Tuesday were 45 minutes to an hour at the main checkpoint in the domestic terminal. Smaller checkpoints in the terminal were taking 15 to 30 minutes to clear.

The Sunday blackout forced the cancellation of over 1,500 flights days before the start of the Christmas rush.

Air travel expert says no matter how fast Delta and other airlines move, it will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations.

___

3:15 a.m.

Delta Air Lines and other carriers that operate out of Atlanta's airport say they expect to be running normally by Tuesday, after a fire and blackout there.

But an air travel expert says no matter how fast Delta and other airlines move, it will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations. Robert Mann, president of an airline consulting firm in Port Washington, New York said that in rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.

By The Associated Press