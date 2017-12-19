Lions add Reinebold to coaching staff

VANCOUVER — Jeff Reinebold is back for a third stint with the B.C. Lions.

The Lions hired Reinebold as their special-teams co-ordinator Tuesday. Reinebold spent the last five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, serving as the club's defensive co-ordinator last year before being fired following the club's 0-6 start.

Reinebold also served as a Lions coach from 1991-93 and again in '96.

"We're very pleased that Jeff will be joining our staff for 2018," Lions head coach Wally Buono said in a statement. "He is an outstanding coach who consistently fields exciting, disciplined and physical special teams units.

"He had a number of offers available to him, but his desire to come to the B.C. Lions I believe says a lot about the team and staff that Ed (GM Ed Hervey) and I are building for next season."

Reinebold, a 60-year-old native of South Bend, Ind., also has previous CFL coaching experience with the Las Vegas Posse (1994), Edmonton Eskimos (1995), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1997-98) and Montreal Alouettes (2012).

"After many years of battling against Wally on the field it will be great to go into battle together," said Reinebold.

Reinebold has shown a commitment to his players off the field. When former Ticats defensive lineman John Chick was dealt to the Edmonton Eskimos in September, Reinebold stepped up and drove the Chick family's belongings from Hamilton to Alberta so Chick's wife, Catherine, could concentrate on getting herself and the couple's eight children to their new home.

Reinebold's cross-country trek spanned three Canadian provinces and the northern U.S.

"Getting fired, getting traded, getting released, it's all part of the business and what we sign up for," Reinebold said at the time. "But the people who don't sign up for that are wives and kids.