2013 Wimbledon champ Marion Bartoli says she's coming back

Marion Bartoli, the 2013 Wimbledon champion, says she is coming out of retirement and returning to the tennis tour next season.
The 33-year-old Frenchwoman made the announcement via a Twitter post on Tuesday.
Bartoli surprisingly won her only Grand Slam title while seeded No. 15 at the All England Club four years ago. Less than two months later, she retired from professional tennis.
By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
