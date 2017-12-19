2013 Wimbledon champ Marion Bartoli says she's coming back

Sports 02:50 PM

Marion Bartoli, the 2013 Wimbledon champion, says she is coming out of retirement and returning to the tennis tour next season.

The 33-year-old Frenchwoman made the announcement via a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Bartoli surprisingly won her only Grand Slam title while seeded No. 15 at the All England Club four years ago. Less than two months later, she retired from professional tennis.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

By The Associated Press

