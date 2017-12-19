Lakers' Brook Lopez has sprained ankle, will be reevaluated

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Centre Brook Lopez sprained his right ankle during the Los Angeles Lakers' 116-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The team said an MRI confirmed Tuesday that Lopez has a moderate sprain and he will be reevaluated in three weeks. Lopez was injured in the second quarter of Monday night's game.

Lopez, who has started all 28 games this season, is averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

By The Associated Press