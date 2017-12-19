Duvernay-Tardif wants Chiefs to earn title

The loss of Duvernay-Tardif was big for the Chiefs as the burly Canadian was playing well after signing a five-year, US$41.25-million extension (US$20 million guaranteed) in February. Duvernay-Tardif expects the injury will cost him Pro Bowl consideration when the rosters are announced Tuesday night.

"I'm realistic about my chances," he said. "I missed a few games and I think it's going to hurt me and I didn't play my best football coming back from the injury.

"If it's not this year, it's going to be next year but right now all of my focus is towards Miami. Of course, I want to win that (Pro Bowl nomination) but at the end of the day I'd rather be playing in the Super Bowl than in Orlando, Fla., at the Pro Bowl."

Duvernay-Tardif has made headlines for more than just his play on the field. He's also continuing his medical school studies during his NFL career and hopes to finish his degree in the off-season.

Miami (6-8) is a difficult team to figure out, coming off a 24-16 road loss to Buffalo last weekend following two straight victories. This season, the Dolphins have beaten both Atlanta and New England — last year's Super Bowl finalists — but also lost badly to Baltimore (40-0), Carolina (45-21) and the Jets (20-6).

Kansas City is a solid 10-point favourite over Miami. But the Chiefs have also lost the last two times they were 10-point favourites — 12-9 to the New York Giants on Nov. 19, then 16-10 to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 26. in consecutive road games.

"You can try to predict how they're going to try and show up," he said. "But the most important thing is for us to show up and set the tempo from the get-go.

"I think there's a lot of possible distractions on both sides of the ball. I think it's going to come down to who wants it the most and who's ready to focus the most."

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press