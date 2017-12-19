Bulls waive backup guard Kay Felder

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have waived backup guard Kay Felder.
The 5-foot-9 Felder averaged 3.9 points in 14 games for Chicago. The Bulls announced the move on Tuesday.
Chicago has won six in a row after a 3-20 start heading into Wednesday's game against Orlando.
By The Associated Press
