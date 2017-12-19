Marner, Maple Leafs down Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for the win while Bozak matched Marner by adding three assists.

Jeff Skinner scored for the Hurricanes (14-12-7) as Scott Darling stopped 27 shots in defeat.

"They were better in every area, their special teams set the tone early. Some of the plays and decisions we made with the puck were less than perfect...they were quicker than us and it showed," said Carolina coach Bill Peters.

"We looked like a mentally fatigued team."

Toronto was playing its fifth straight game without star centre Auston Matthews because of an upper-body injury.

The Leafs offence had mustered just four goals in their last four games before exploding against the Hurricanes.

"We got a scouting report on every goalie but you'd think we didn't have one for the last month, sometimes the puck goes in and sometimes it doesn't," said Leafs coach Mike Babcock.

A turnover at the Leafs blue line turned into Toronto's first short-handed goal of the season, as Komarov chose to keep the puck in transition on a 2-on-1 and beat Darling upstairs 2:52 into the game.

It didn't take long for the Leafs to double their lead as Marner skated over the Carolina blue line on a power play and beat Darling with a wrist shot from the top of the circle at 5:33, ending a 15-game goal drought.

Skinner cut Toronto's lead in half with a knuckler at 9:07 that eluded Andersen, but van Riemsdyk restored the two-goal lead for the Leafs just 1:27 later, putting home a rebound with the man advantage.

Marner kept on coming and created Bozak's goal to make it 4-1 at 13:28.

The second period belonged to Andersen, who came up big more than once to keep Toronto ahead.

First he made a highlight-reel save midway through the period, sprawling out and getting the paddle down on Skinner to keep it a 4-1 game despite being tangled up with a Carolina skater at the same time.

Then he went post to post to stop a one-timer from Elias Lindholm with two minutes to go.

Marner set his new career high for points in a game when he assisted on Marleau's goal at 9:25 of the third, then Kapanen added his second goal of the season only six seconds later to make it a five-goal cushion for the Leafs.

Nylander scored with a snap shot glove side on Darling with just under six minutes to play, while Carrick added a power-play goal with 1:27 to go.

"This one's just embarrassing, at least if you get to (overtime) you can say you showed up and put forth a good effort," said Hurricanes defenceman Justin Faulk. "Sure hope we can move on fast."

By Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press