Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson returning for senior season

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson plans to return for his senior season.
Thorson announced Tuesday he will be back next year and hopes to win a Big Ten championship.
Thorson is Northwestern's career leader with 26 victories as a starter and ranks second in yards passing, completions and total offence.
The Wildcats will play Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 29.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
By The Associated Press
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson plans to return for his senior season.
Thorson announced Tuesday he will be back next year and hopes to win a Big Ten championship.
Thorson is Northwestern's career leader with 26 victories as a starter and ranks second in yards passing, completions and total offence.
The Wildcats will play Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 29.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
By The Associated Press
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson plans to return for his senior season.
Thorson announced Tuesday he will be back next year and hopes to win a Big Ten championship.
Thorson is Northwestern's career leader with 26 victories as a starter and ranks second in yards passing, completions and total offence.
The Wildcats will play Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 29.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
By The Associated Press