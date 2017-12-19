Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson returning for senior season

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson plans to return for his senior season.

Thorson announced Tuesday he will be back next year and hopes to win a Big Ten championship.

Thorson is Northwestern's career leader with 26 victories as a starter and ranks second in yards passing, completions and total offence.

The Wildcats will play Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 29.

By The Associated Press

