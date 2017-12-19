Man charged for alleged racist attack against Sterling

MANCHESTER, England — A man has been charged for an alleged racist attack on Manchester City and England footballer Raheem Sterling.

Sterling was reportedly kicked and racially abused as he arrived at City's Etihad Campus on Saturday before playing Tottenham in the English Premier League.

Greater Manchester Police said Karl Anderson, aged 29, of Manchester, was charged with racially aggravated common assault.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.