No. 20 Cincinnati beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-49

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Coming off its best game, No. 20 Cincinnati wanted to keep the momentum going against an overmatched opponent. The Bearcats did it for a half.

Cane Broome matched his season high with 17 points Tuesday night as Cincinnati rolled to a 77-49 victory over winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff, extending the nation's longest home-court winning streak. They were coming off a 77-63 win at UCLA, their best showing yet.

They'd hoped for more in their encore.

"Last night all I talked to our guys about is we can't take two steps back," associate head coach Larry Davis said. "We played really well against UCLA. We can't now go out and because our opponent is somebody with less talent, we can't turn the ball over, we can't not rebound the ball. That's the constant battle."

The Bearcats had 15 turnovers and 14 offensive rebounds, fewer than they'd expected against a much smaller opponent. They got up by 34 points early in the second half and coasted.

"It's hard to come out when you're up 30 and try to get back in the groove," Broome said. "We've got to get better at that."

Even though they didn't get many style points, the Bearcats (10-2) extended their streak. They have won 32 straight home games on two courts. They're playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-13) took another lopsided loss as part of its brutal season-opening stretch. The Golden Lions have yet to play a home game. They've lost their last four games by 27, 26, 22 and 28 points, hoping the games prepare them for Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

"They put a lot of pressure on us, and it helped us get used to that," coach George Ivory said. "We're not going to see that kind of pressure in conference, that size and athletic ability, but it was good for us to play them and learn something from it."

Cincinnati pulled ahead 26-2 as the Golden Lions missed seven of eight shots, committed nine fouls and had 11 turnovers. It was 43-16 at halftime, with Arkansas-Pine Bluff shooting 26 per cent.