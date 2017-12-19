Watkins has double-double, Penn State beats Binghamton 80-65

"I'm proud of our guys for the second half," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. "We made the necessary plays that we needed to in the second half."

STAYING FOCUSED

With nearly all their classmates already gone for winter break — the reason why the Bryce Jordan Center's usually full student section was nearly empty Tuesday — Penn State players may be itching to return home to spend holiday time with their families, too.

Chambers acknowledged as much, calling this "such a difficult time for our players" as they wait to close out their pre-Christmas slate with a home game against Rider on Friday.

"There's nobody here," Chambers said. "There's so many distractions on the outside with the holidays and you saw upsets over the last few days and we've just got to stay present, stay dialed-in."

Chambers' short-term plan before the team resumes practice later this week? Throw a Christmas bash for his players at his house on Wednesday.

"Get back to work on Thursday, practice hard," Chambers said. "Do our routines for Friday and get prepared for a really good Rider team."

OTHER NUMBERS

Penn State outscored Binghamton in the paint 36-30, outrebounded the Bearcats 36-31 and scored 17 points off 15 turnovers. . Carr led all players with nine assists in his return from a one-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules. . Six Nittany Lions finished with a steal with Reaves leading the way with two. . Bruce grabbed nine rebounds for Binghamton and Show added five assists.

THE TAKEAWAY

Binghamton: The Bearcats stayed in this one and should have high hopes for their chances in the America East race. Its seven-game winning streak was the team's longest in nine years since it won 11 straight en route to an America East championship.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have gotten better at finishing games and improved to 10-0 this season when leading at halftime. They're doing it with scoring from everywhere as Tuesday's game marked the fifth time this season at least five Nittany Lions scored in double figures. ... Watkins' double-double is the 11th of his career.

UP NEXT

Binghamton hosts LIU-Brooklyn on Friday.

Penn State stays at home to face Rider on Friday.

By Travis Johnson, The Associated Press