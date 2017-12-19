Auriemma wins 1000th game as UConn beats Oklahoma 88-64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Geno Auriemma won his 1000th game as top-ranked UConn beat Oklahoma 88-64 on Tuesday night in the Hall of Fame women's Holiday Showcase.

Auriemma became the fourth women's coach to reach the 1,000-win mark, joining Pat Summitt, Tara VanDerveer and Sylvia Hatchell, who earned her milestone victory earlier Tuesday. Mike Krzyzewski is the only men's coach to have won 1,000 games.

He is the fastest to achieve the mark, doing so in his 1,135th game. The Hall of Fame coach has gone 500-36 since winning his 500th game in 2003. That includes winning 100 of his last 101 contests.

Sitting by Auriemma's side for the 1,000 wins has been associate head coach Chris Dailey. She's been with Auriemma since he took over at UConn in 1985. Dailey led the Huskies to seven of those victories while filling in as head coach. Auriemma was suspended for four games in 1989 for playing an extra game that season. That year, the Huskies won their first Big East tournament title with Dailey at the helm.

She also coached three games when Auriemma's father died in 1997. All seven of those wins are credited to Auriemma.

As the final buzzer sounded, the Huskies dumped Gatorade buckets full of confetti on Auriemma and Dailey. Fake $1,000 bills dropped from the ceiling with Auriemma and Dailey's pictures on them.

Players from Auriemma's first team in 1985 that beat Iona for win No. 1 were in attendance and introduced to the sellout crowd. His current team held up masks of Auriemma and Dailey with their pictures from 1985.

Fans held up signs they were given that said "GEN1000 career wins."

Auriemma was presented with a Hall of Fame jacket, a cake from the Mohegan Sun where the game was played and a commemorative plaque. A video was played that included tributes from former players.

"Wow coach, 1000 wins!!!! You have created and are continuing to create an untouchable legacy in the world of sports, let alone basketball," Breanna Stewart, who won 151 games at UConn, told The Associated Press in a text. "We set the bar high at UConn and you have continued to do that. I'm so happy to say that I am a part of your 1,000 wins!"