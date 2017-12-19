Brown, Gorecki lead No. 14 Duke women past Maine 69-39

DURHAM, N.C. — Lexie Brown scored 26 points, Hayley Gorecki had a double-double and No. 14 Duke defeated Maine 69-39 on Tuesday night.

Gorecki had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double starting in place of senior sharpshooter Rebecca Greenwell. Greenwell, who is two 3-pointers shy of the school record, missed her second game with knee pain and is considered day-to-day.

Gorecki's 3-pointer started a game-opening 14-0 run, which was capped by Brown's 3, giving her seven points. Maine missed its first five shots and started 1 for 10. It was 20-10 after one quarter and 38-19 at the half with Brown scoring 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

The Blue Devils (9-2), who have won three straight, had a 9-0 run in the third quarter, a 3-pointer by Jayda Adams and 3-point plays from Brown and Gorecki, and led 52-27 entering the fourth quarter.