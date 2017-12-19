Dorn, Yurtseven lead NC State past Robert Morris, 81-69

BIG PICTURE

Robert Morris: The Colonials certainly looked capable of beating a power-conference opponent for the first time since their memorable upset of Kentucky in the 2013 NIT, despite a deficiency in a key stat. Robert Morris entered tied for ninth in Division I with a plus-3.45 turnover margin, but finished this one with 13 giveaways and only 12 takeaways. That illustrates what hot shooting — and, for that matter, cold shooting — from 3-point range can mean.

McConnell "got some really good looks, and he knocked them down, and that was a real positive," Toole said. "The second half, I thought N.C. State did a good job of really trying to deny us, get us off that 3-point line, and I don't think we adjusted as well as we'd have liked to."

N.C. State: Two losses to mid-major programs in less than a week would have been less than ideal for Keatts in his first year, but that looked like a very real possibility with Yurtseven battling foul trouble for much of the night. The Colonials didn't have anyone who could match up with the 7-footer, and it was no coincidence that his return midway through the second half coincided with N.C. State taking command.

"Losing the UNCG game, you learn a lesson," Keatts said, "but you would rather learn a lesson through a win. We learned a lesson through the first half."

KEY STAT

Robert Morris was 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half, but just 3 of 18 from long distance in the second half. The Colonials shot 50 per cent overall in the opening 20 minutes compared to just 25 per cent in the last 20. The Wolfpack have allowed 22 total 3-pointers in their last two games.

UP NEXT

Robert Morris: The Colonials play host to Canisius on Friday night.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack play host to Jacksonville on Friday night in their last game before ACC play begins.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Joedy McCreary, The Associated Press