Brown has 29 points to lead Ga. Southern to 78-69 win

KENNESAW, Ga. — Tookie Brown scored 29 points as Georgia Southern held off in-state rival Kennesaw State for a 78-69 win on Tuesday night.

Brown hit 11 of 15 from the floor while dishing out five assists. Montae Glenn and Mike Hughes had 12 apiece for Georgia Southern (9-3) which has won four of its last five games.

Kennesaw State (2-9) made four more treys than the Eagles but Georgia Southern finished with three more field goals and made seven more free throws than the Owls.

Coye Simmons finished the first half with a dunk to give Georgia Southern a 41-28 halftime advantage.