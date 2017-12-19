Jeter hears complaints of Marlins fans at town hall

"I hear your pain. I know you've been through a lot. But we're trying to build something that is sustainable, and this is the only way to do it."

Jeter's plan had better work, one fan said.

"We have been the laughingstock of baseball for years," she said. "If you have a shot at not killing baseball for good in Miami, this is it."

Another fan fought back tears while discussing the departures of Stanton and Ichiro Suzuki.

"I appreciate your passion," Jeter responded. "You are the true definition of a true die-hard baseball fan."

Several fans said they may not renew their season-ticket package, with one noting the town hall was being held on the plaza where many of Stanton's tape-measure homers landed.

"I don't expect to see any more of that," he said.

Many fans offered suggestions, from free tickets to Jeter replacing Stanton in right field.

"I've played my last game," Jeter said.

The rookie owner disputed the impression his group is underfinanced after buying the team for $1.2 billion. One fan said the dismantling leaves that impression, and expressed frustration with Jeter's talk about improving the spectator experience.

"You act like you ran out of money," the fan said. "You're not going to win here with dancing girls. You're going to win with ballplayers who know how to win. The fans are alienated. They're upset. That's what you're dealing with here."

While Jeter has said he'll oversee both baseball and business operations, it's unclear to what degree he'll be a hands-on owner. With Stanton gone, he becomes the face of the franchise by default, but has seemed reluctant to embrace that role.

When one fan told Jeter she emailed her complaints to him, he recoiled in alarm.

"You don't have my email address," he said.

After the town hall, he said meeting with centre fielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto — who could form the core of the team next season — is not part of his job.

As to whether Yelich or Realmuto might be the next player traded, Jeter said: "I can't say who will be playing for the Marlins in 2018, because we're still looking to improve the organization."

Jeter also disputed the impression the recent trades favoured the other teams. He noted that in the Stanton deal, the Yankees took on $265 million of the $295 million owed to the slugger over the next 10 years.

"We gave a gift, right?" Jeter said. "I hope every gift I give returns $265 million."

