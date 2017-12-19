Jacob scores career-high 38 points; FIU beats FGCU 91-88

MIAMI — Trejon Jacob scored a career-high 38 points to lead Florida International to a 91-88 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday night.

Jacob was 13 of 19 from the field and made seven 3-pointers, and set an Ocean Bank Convocation Center scoring record. Eric Nottage scored 37 points for the Panthers against UAB at the arena last season. Brian Beard Jr. added 24 points, seven assists and five steals for FIU (6-6), which snapped a two-game skid.

Brandon Goodwin had 24 points and eight assists, and Christian Terrell chipped in 18 points for Florida Gulf Coast (7-6).

The Eagles led 58-50 before Jacob scored eight points during a 12-0 run to give FIU a 62-58 lead. Terrell's 3-pointer pulled the Eagles to 62-61. FIU answered with a 12-3 surge for a 74-65 lead with 6:39 left, and the Panthers had an eight-point lead with 29 seconds to play.