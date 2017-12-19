Colson scores 37, Notre Dame beats Dartmouth 97-87

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — All-American Bonzie Colson had his 30th career double-double — a career-high 37 points with 11 rebounds — and Notre Dame held off Dartmouth 97-87 on Tuesday.

Fellow senior Matt Farrell added 22 points for the Irish (9-3), who fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season following an 80-77 overtime loss to Indiana last Saturday. Rex Pflueger and Martinas Geben added 13 points each.

A pair of 3-pointers and eight points total by the 6-foot-6 Colson highlighted an 11-0 Irish run over 1:51 for a 44-33 lead, their largest of the first half. The Irish led 46-39 at halftime as Aaryn Rai buried his third 3-pointer and Dartmouth's eighth 3 of the half that saw six ties and seven lead changes. Both teams shot over 50 per cent, with the Big Green a sizzling 53.3 on 3-pointers.

The Irish hit nine of their first 12 shots of the second half and used a 13-6 run, highlighted by consecutive slams by Pflueger and Colson and ending with a 3-pointer by T.J. Gibbs, for a 66-50 lead with 12:06 remaining.