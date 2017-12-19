Fox, Proctor lead High Point over Western Carolina 72-61

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Andre Fox and Jahaad Proctor scored 16 points apiece and High Point defeated Western Carolina 72-61 on Tuesday night.

Fox added eight rebounds and Proctor tagged on six rebounds and four assists for the Panthers (5-6). Brandonn Kamga scored 13 and Jordan Whitehead chipped in 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

Deriece Parks buried a 3-pointer to open the game for the Catamounts (4-8), but Whitehead had six points as High Point went on a 12-0 run and the Panthers never trailed again.

Mike Amius totalled 13 points and eight rebounds to pace Western Carolina. Parks had 12 points and Matt Halvorsen scored 10 for the Catamounts, who shot 32 per cent (22 of 68) from the floor, including a dismal 17 per cent (5 of 29) from the 3-point line.