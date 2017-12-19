Randolph powers Kings past slumping 76ers 101-95

PHILADELPHIA — Zach Randolph scored 27 points and Buddy Hield added 24 to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 101-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Frank Mason III added 16 points for the Kings, who came back from a 16-point second-half deficit.

Ben Simmons had 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for slumping Philadelphia, which lost for the seventh time in eight games while playing without centre Joel Embiid for the second straight night due to a back injury. Robert Covington led the 76ers with 17 points.

Embiid did not travel with the team to Chicago for Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bulls. He was expected to play against the Kings on the second night of back-to-back games, but coach Brett Brown said the team's medical staff advised him to keep the 7-foot centre on the sideline.