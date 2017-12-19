Friday leads Abilene Christian to 109-60 win

ABILENE, Texas — Jalone Friday scored 19 points and Drake Green added 15 as Abilene Christian dominated Arlington Baptist 109-60 on Tuesday night.

Abilene Christian (8-4), which has won five of its last six games, sprinted to a 35-16 lead and took a 59-29 advantage into the break. The Wildcats won the second half 50-31 over the NCCAA team.

ACU had won four straight before dropping a 67-65 decision at Lipscomb on Sunday.

The Wildcats made 15 of 32 from distance while limiting Arlington Baptist to 7-of-17 shooting. ACU also hit 45 of 70 (64 per cent) from the floor. The Patriots made 23 of 61 (38 per cent).