No. 8 Texas A&M barely beats Northern Kentucky 64-58

"It's going to be fun watching them moving forward," Brannen said. "Their length and athleticism really reminds me of some of the Kentucky teams. Their discipline and execution and sticking to who they are also is really impressive."

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies received a heavy dose of realism in terms of how important Williams and Gilder are to their fortunes, especially on the defensive end. Simply, A&M will need the duo healthy if it hopes to even make the NCAA Tournament, much less the nearby Final Four.

NKU: The Norse lost their second consecutive game, but will be buoyed by playing the nation's No. 8 team so tight on the Aggies' home court. After playing its last two nonconference games on the road, NKU has a chance at a strong start in the Horizon League with its first two games at home.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

A&M guard D.J. Hogg managed an acrobatic steal as he was falling out of bounds with 49 seconds remaining and the Aggies holding a four-point lead against the upset-minded Norse.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

On an evening when the Aggies needed him most with Gilder and Williams out of the lineup, Flagg turned in his first career double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds).

"Anything I need to do to help my team get a win, I'm willing to do it," the freshman said.

HE SAID IT

"It was a terrible pass. It makes me question him taking the ball out now."

A&M coach Billy Kennedy on D.J. Hogg throwing a nearly length-of-the-court inbounds pass to Tyler Davis with 29 seconds remaining and the Aggies clutching a four-point lead. Fortunately for A&M and especially Hogg, Davis came up with the ball and dunked it.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies play the last of four consecutive home games on Thursday night when they play host to Buffalo. A&M has won the three previous games against Prairie View A&M, Savannah State and NKU by a combined 73 points in what figures to be its easiest stretch of the season, even if Tuesday night's game was closer than anticipated.

NKU: The Norse wrapped up their nonconference schedule with two straight losses by a combined seven points, and will open Horizon League play on Dec. 28 at home against IUPUI.

By The Associated Press