Gant, Washington lift Louisiana past SE Louisiana 82-74

LAFAYETTE, La. — Jakeenan Gant and Bryce Washington led a balanced attack with double-doubles and Louisiana renewed an old rivalry on Tuesday night, defeating Southeastern Louisiana 82-74.

Gant had 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds and Washington scored 12 with 11 boards as six players scored in double figures for the Ragin' Cajuns (10-2), who are off to their best start since opening 11-2 in 1993-94.

Marlain Veal had 23 points for the Lions (6-6).

The last time the in-state foes met was in 1984, their only meeting since 1972 in a series that dates back to 1947. Louisiana leads 32-20.