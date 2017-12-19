Gant, Washington lift Louisiana past SE Louisiana 82-74

Sports 10:36 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. — Jakeenan Gant and Bryce Washington led a balanced attack with double-doubles and Louisiana renewed an old rivalry on Tuesday night, defeating Southeastern Louisiana 82-74.

Gant had 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds and Washington scored 12 with 11 boards as six players scored in double figures for the Ragin' Cajuns (10-2), who are off to their best start since opening 11-2 in 1993-94.

Marlain Veal had 23 points for the Lions (6-6).

The last time the in-state foes met was in 1984, their only meeting since 1972 in a series that dates back to 1947. Louisiana leads 32-20.

The Lions made five straight baskets, taking a 27-14 lead on Eddy Polanco's layup 8:22 before the half. Starting with four free throws from Frank Bartley, Louisiana scored the next 17 with Washington accounting for eight, including the last six, and led 31-29 at the half.

An 8-2 run gave the Lions a 39-38 lead but Gant had a 3 and a dunk in a 9-0 run and the Ragin' Cajuns stayed ahead by shooting 55 per cent from the floor and making 13 of 18 free throws.

By The Associated Press

