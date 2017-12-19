Syracuse outlasts stubborn Buffalo 81-74

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse won the game but don't tell Buffalo the Orange are better.

"It's frustrating," said Bulls coach Nate Oats. "They (Buffalo players) think they're as good as them. They really do, and I tend to agree with them. Those three players on Syracuse (Tyus Battle, Oshae Brissett and Frank Howard) are really good. After that, we've got some really good players at the front end, too, but we're deeper and our bench is better."

"In my eyes I felt we were the better team," forward Nick Perkins said. "They have three good players, but I think 1 through 10 our players shadow theirs."

Brissett scored 25 points and had eight rebounds, Howard scored 18, Paschal Chukwu had eight blocks and Syracuse outlasted stubborn Buffalo 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Battle added 13 points and Matthew Moyer chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Orange (10-1).

"There's not going to be any easy games," said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim. "We're not going to overpower anyone. We've made good plays in every close game which is most of them. We're doing the little things you need to win."

As far as Battle is concerned, a win is a win, no matter the assessment from the Buffalo side.

"They better do a better job the next game, I guess. They played hard tonight, but we ended up getting the win and that's all that matters," Battle said. "We ended up with the win so I can't say anything about what they're saying."

Perkins led the Bulls (7-4) with 18 points and Wes Clark added 15 in his first game for Buffalo. Clark, a transfer from Missouri, hadn't played in nearly two years. The senior left the Tigers in February 2016 for what he said were personal reasons. The NCAA cleared Clark to play early Tuesday after his grades were posted and submitted. Leading scorer C.J. Massinburg was held to 14 points, six below his season average, on 2-of-13 shooting.

"It was great being back out there," Clark said. "I was a little antsy as you can see from the three turnovers in the first half, but it was great. I'm glad to be back out on the floor getting back to what I know."