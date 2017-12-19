Belmont hits 14 3-pointers, beats Western Kentucky 75-72

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Dylan Windler scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Amanze Egekeze added 15 points and Belmont beat Western Kentucky 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Belmont had a 53-41 lead midway through the second half but WKU rallied to tie it on Lamonte Bearden's free throws with 1:33 to go. Egekeze answered with a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and after WKU missed a 3, Nick Hopkins made four straight free throws in the last 11 seconds to seal it.

Mack Mercer scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half for Belmont (8-5), which is 2-4 on the road this season. Hopkins also scored 13 points. Windler and Egekeze each made three 3-pointers as the Bruins hit 14 of 36.

Belmont led 33-26 at halftime behind Windler's 10 points and seven rebounds.