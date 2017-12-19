Ehlers scores 2, Tanev nets winner as Jets top Predators 6-4

NASHVILLE — Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:26 left, sending the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and Adam Lowry, Patrik Laine and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets. Tyler Myers added three assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves.

Calle Jarnkrok, Kevin Fiala, P.K. Subban and Yannick Weber scored for Nashville, which had won three straight.

With time winding down in the third period, Tanev drove down the left side and beat goalie Pekka Rinne with a wrist shot to the short side. Wheeler added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Lowry scored the game's first goal at 8:05 of the opening period.

Standing just outside the Nashville crease, he tipped Myers' wrist shot from the centre of the blue line. Rinne stopped that attempt, but the rebound fell behind him and Lowry tapped the puck in for his sixth goal of the season.

Jarnkrok tied it with 41 seconds remaining in the first.

Mattias Ekholm carried the puck behind the Winnipeg goal and then shot the puck off the back of the net. Winnipeg's Kyle Connor tried to move the puck to the right boards, but it deflected off Jarnkrok's stick then Myers' stick and between the pads of a surprised Hellebuyck.

Fiala's goal 21 seconds later sent Nashville into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.

In the right corner, Craig Smith forced a turnover by Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba. Smith quickly slid a pass to Fiala in the right circle, where his wrist shot glanced off Hellebuyck's right shoulder and into the net.