Iowa beats Southern Utah 92-64 for 3rd straight win

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Freshman Luka Garza scored 17 points, Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss each added 16, and Iowa beat Southern Utah 92-64 on Tuesday night for its third straight victory.

Jack Nunge's steal and pass to Moss for a breakaway dunk gave Iowa a 17-5 lead and the Hawkeyes extended it to 51-31 at halftime behind 10 points from Cook. The Hawkeyes shot 53 per cent in the half and outrebounded SUU 27-13.

It was Iowa's most first-half points since 52 in the season opener against Chicago State. The Hawkeyes have scored at least 50 points in a half in their last three games.

"We're much more connected as of late," Cook said. "Now the challenge is to stay connected, especially heading into conference play."