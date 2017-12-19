Illinois State holds off Illinois-Chicago 71-70

NORMAL, Ill. — Milik Yarbrough totalled 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Keyshawn Evans hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 23 seconds to help Illinois State hold off Illinois-Chicago 71-70 on Tuesday night.

Phil Fayne added 16 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds (6-6), who turned 20 Flames turnovers into 15 points. Evans, Illinois State's leading scorer at 19.2 points per game, made just 3 of 14 from the field and just 1 of 8 from 3-point range, but his free throws in the final seconds helped Illinois State win back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Marcus Ottey led the Flames (4-7) with 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Dikembe Dixson scored 19 and Jordan Blount snared 11 rebounds as UIC controlled the boards 44-35.

The game was tied 14 times and there were 14 lead changes.