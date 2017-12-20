UCLA holds off S Dakota 85-82

Welsh agreed. "I tipped the ball on the inbounds play," Welsh said. "They made the right call. They made a run on us, but we got the win."

The Bruins defence also stepped up in the second half as they held the Coyotes to seven free throws over a 10:14 stretch midway through.

"The first 36 minutes was beautiful basketball and unselfish, but the last four minutes was selfish," Alford said. "The hardest thing to do is to get up when you've been knocked down. It's a teaching moment for me, not the way I want to do it but they learned a valuable lesson tonight."

The Bruins led 7-2 but then went cold. The Coyotes countered with a 17-5 run to take a 19-12 lead following a basket by Mooney at the 8:46 mark. Hands' 3-pointer just before the buzzer cut the Coyotes' lead to 36-33 at the break.

"I really thought we came out really strong at the start and we were righting the ship," South Dakota coach Craig Smith said. "And to be up by three points was disappointing. I thought we really had control of the game and felt like we should have been up more. We played too much one-on-one and that just fed into their transition and that led to their separation."

South Dakota, the reigning Summit League champions, entered the game with a 48.9 shooting percentage but was held to 41.4 per cent (29 of 70).

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota: The Coyotes entered Tuesday's game as one of five NCAA Division I teams to reach 11 wins thus far this season (Duke, Purdue, Albany and Villanova are the others). UCLA has five players averaging in double figures this season: Holiday (17.6), Welsh (12.6), Kris Wilkes (12.3), Hands (12.0) and Ali (10.4).

UCLA SUSPENDED PLAYERS UPDATE

Bruins freshmen Jalen Hill and Cody Riley missed their 11th consecutive game and are still suspended indefinitely as a result of their shoplifting arrest in China in November. LiAngleo Ball, the third player involved in the incident, left UCLA and signed a professional contract to play in Lithuania.

NICE MEETING YOU

Monday was the first time that UCLA and South Dakota have met on the hardwood.

CLOSING IN ON A PLATEAU

UCLA senior centre Thomas Welsh and junior guard Aaron Holiday are on the verge of reaching 1,000 career points. Welsh needs 24 points and Holiday 37 points to reach the milestone.

NOT TO SHABBY

South Dakota entered Tuesday's game fifth in Division I in free throws made (224) and fifth in total rebounds (527). The Coyotes are shooting 48.9 per cent from the field and have outscored their opponents 544-356 in the paint this season.

UP NEXT

South Dakota opens a four-game home stand beginning Thursday night against Northland College.

UCLA travels to New Orleans and will take on Kentucky (9-1) Saturday in the fourth annual CBS Sports Classic. It will be the fifth time the two teams have met in the past four seasons.

By Tom Connolly, The Associated Press