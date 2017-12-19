Harper's 11 late points gets Auburn past Murray State 81-77

MURRAY, Ky. — Jared Harper scored 11 of his 17 points in the final four minutes to help push Auburn past Murray State 81-77 on Tuesday night for its ninth consecutive victory.

Trailing by a point, Harper hit three 3-pointers and added two free throws during a 13-4 run to pull away from the Racers. Auburn (10-1) finished 12 of 27 from behind the arc.

Desean Murray led the Tigers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Harper made 4 of 6 from long range and all five free throws. Mustapha Heron added 16 points and Bryce Brown 15.

Terrell Miller Jr. had 24 points and 15 rebounds for Murray State (7-3). Jonathan Stark had 21 points, while Jalen Dupree and Leroy "Shaq" Buchanan each had 10 points. The Racers shot just 38 per cent.