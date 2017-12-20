Sexton, Petty rally Alabama past Mercer 80-79

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It was a neutral-site game, except for Alabama sophomore guard John Petty.

A two-time Alabama Mr. Basketball as a Huntsville prep star, Petty returned to his home town and scored 18 points, including a pivotal 3-pointer in a Crimson Tide rally, to help Alabama to an 80-79 victory over Mercer on Tuesday night in the Rocket City Classic.

Freshman sensation Collin Sexton led Alabama (8-3) with 21 points, Dazon Ingram added 11 and Alex Reese 10.

Demetre Rivers led Mercer (6-6) with 24 points and Ria'n Holland contributed 21. Holland just missed a 25-footer at the buzzer that could have won it for Mercer after the Tide nearly blew a six-point lead in the final 11 seconds.

"We looked like a team that just came off a break," said Alabama coach Avery Johnson, whose team last played on Dec. 9 at Arizona.

Alabama missed its first 12 3-point tries and trailed 35-31 at the half. That's when Johnson told his team, "Calm down everyone. The open shots are going to fall. Keep shooting," according to Petty.

Trailing by seven at the 10-minute mark of the second half, Alabama went on a 15-2 run over the next four minutes, highlighted by a Petty 3-pointer with 7:30 to play that gave the Tide the lead for good.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: After going 10-for-24 shooting on 3-pointers in a six-point loss at Arizona, the Tide missed its first 12 3s over the first 18 minutes of the first half. Alabama finished 6 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Mercer: The Bears didn't figure on a potential buzzer-beater after Alabama enjoyed a six-point lead with 11 seconds to go. But some sloppy Tide play gave Mercer an inbounds play with one second remaining and Holland's 25-foot desperation 3-point shot hit the front rim and caromed away.