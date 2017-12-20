Freshmen lead California past Seattle 81-59

Seattle, held without a field goal until Morgan Means' 3-pointer with 15:25 left in the first half, managed to stay close despite shooting 31 per cent. The Redhawks were 9 of 29 from the field, including 4 of 16 from beyond the arc.

Cal missed its first six 3-point attempts until Coleman's 3-pointer with 13 seconds left put the Golden Bears up six at the half.

The Bears offset their lack of outside shooting in the first half with 22 points in the paint.

Starting guard Jordan Hill, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin and Seattle's second-leading scorer, played just five scoreless minutes in the first half while picking up three fouls.

"For whatever reason, I think our guys thought tonight was going to be a little easier than it was," Hayford said. "In the first half, we really struggled offensively, but we were tough enough to stay in there. Then we kind of hit a point where our shots weren't falling, and then we let our guard down and then the game got away from us."

BIG PICTURE

California: The young Golden Bears, who start two freshmen, are improving under first-year head coach Jones. Their victory over Seattle was the first time they have won three consecutive games this season. They have one more nonconference game before opening Pac-12 play at Stanford on Dec. 30.

Seattle: The Redhawks, who entered Tuesday night 7-0 at home, play 14 of their first 20 games at home. Seattle is 0-5 on the road, including a loss across town at Washington, and won its only neutral-site game.

DIETARY ASSESSMENT

"Humble pie doesn't taste good, but it makes strong muscles," Hayford said. "I've coached enough games that I know what to do with humble pie."

UP NEXT

California: The Golden Bears host Portland State on Thursday.

Seattle: The Redhawks will face Nicholls State on Saturday in the fourth game of a nine-game homestand.

By Jim Hoehn, The Associated Press