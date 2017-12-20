Heidegger has 19 points to lead UC Santa Barbara to 9th win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Max Heidegger had 19 points to help lead UC Santa Barbara to an 87-69 win over NAIA member San Diego Christian on Tuesday night.

UC Santa Barbara (9-3), which remained undefeated at home (5-0), had won seven straight before dropping a 98-87 decision to USC on Sunday night.

The Gauchos trailed early but scored 18 unanswered points to go ahead 26-10 and rolled into the halftime break with a 50-33 lead. San Diego Christian never mounted a serious challenge in the second period.

Jalen Canty and Ami Lakoju added 12 point apiece and Leland King II chipped in 11 with seven rebounds for UC Santa Barbara.