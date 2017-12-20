Tuesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 8 Carolina 1
Minnesota 6 Ottawa 4
Detroit 6 N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 4 Anaheim 1
Boston 3 Buffalo 0
Winnipeg 6 Nashville 4
Washington 4 Dallas 3 (OT)
Florida 3 Arizona 2
Vegas 4 Tampa Bay 3
Montreal 7 Vancouver 5
---
NBA
Sacramento 101 Philadelphia 95
Washington 116 New Orleans 106
Milwaukee 119 Cleveland 116
---
By The Canadian Press
