Tuesday's Games

Sports 01:01 AM

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 8 Carolina 1

Minnesota 6 Ottawa 4

Detroit 6 N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 4 Anaheim 1

Boston 3 Buffalo 0

Winnipeg 6 Nashville 4

Washington 4 Dallas 3 (OT)

Florida 3 Arizona 2

Vegas 4 Tampa Bay 3

Montreal 7 Vancouver 5

---

NBA

Sacramento 101 Philadelphia 95

Washington 116 New Orleans 106

Milwaukee 119 Cleveland 116

---

By The Canadian Press

Tuesday's Games

Sports 01:01 AM

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 8 Carolina 1

Minnesota 6 Ottawa 4

Detroit 6 N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 4 Anaheim 1

Boston 3 Buffalo 0

Winnipeg 6 Nashville 4

Washington 4 Dallas 3 (OT)

Florida 3 Arizona 2

Vegas 4 Tampa Bay 3

Montreal 7 Vancouver 5

---

NBA

Sacramento 101 Philadelphia 95

Washington 116 New Orleans 106

Milwaukee 119 Cleveland 116

---

By The Canadian Press

Tuesday's Games

Sports 01:01 AM

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 8 Carolina 1

Minnesota 6 Ottawa 4

Detroit 6 N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 4 Anaheim 1

Boston 3 Buffalo 0

Winnipeg 6 Nashville 4

Washington 4 Dallas 3 (OT)

Florida 3 Arizona 2

Vegas 4 Tampa Bay 3

Montreal 7 Vancouver 5

---

NBA

Sacramento 101 Philadelphia 95

Washington 116 New Orleans 106

Milwaukee 119 Cleveland 116

---

By The Canadian Press