Size of support staffs gives Power Five teams big edge

Still, settling on a staff size in hopes of providing a more equal playing field is complicated.

"I think it's hard to pick a number," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

Who fills these support staff positions at Power Five programs? Sometimes they're people working their way up the coaching profession, but other support staffers have plenty of experience already.

One of Auburn's analysts is Al Borges, a longtime offensive co-ordinator at several schools and a two-time finalist for the Broyles Award given annually to the nation's top assistant coach. Other analysts include former Buffalo head coach Jeff Quinn (at Notre Dame), former Miami and Mississippi offensive co-ordinator Dan Werner (Alabama) and former San Diego Chargers, Boston College and Maryland assistant Kevin Lempa (Michigan).

Alabama's support staff last year included Sarkisian and former Illinois head coach Mike Locksley, who parlayed those spots into bigger roles (Sarkisian is now the offensive co-ordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and Locksley is Alabama's co-offensive co-ordinator and receivers coach).

Although NCAA rules prevent support staffers from off-campus recruiting and from providing technical or tactical instruction to athletes, there is still plenty they can do. Some break down film of opponents weeks in advance, giving the full-time coaches a head start on preparing for upcoming games. Others co-ordinate recruiting visits and communicate with prospects on social media.

Idaho coach Paul Petrino noted other benefits from his experience working as an assistant on bigger staffs at Illinois and Arkansas. Petrino doesn't have full-time quality control coaches or analysts at Idaho, a Sun Belt program moving down to the Football Championship Subdivision next season.

"You have so much more guys helping in recruiting, writing recruiting letters, evaluating recruiting film that your position coaches can spend a lot more time with their players academically and spend more time with them one on one," Petrino said. "It's definitely beneficial for student athletes when you have more support staff."

The question is how much is too much.

"In my opinion, is it beneficial? Yes," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said this summer. "Do I feel like there needs to be a limit on the number (of staffers) — does there need to be some sort of rule put into effect for that? Yes, I do. Some staffs have quite a bit more than others, and I think it's getting a little bit out of hand."

The differences can be found within conferences, too. Purdue has a smaller support staff than many Big Ten rivals. Kentucky doesn't have nearly as large a staff as Alabama.

The NCAA would like to find a way to bridge that gap, but it's tough to build a consensus on an ideal size for support staffs.

"I think there needs to be something to make it more equally competitive across the board, but nobody really knows how to rein that in and still be fair," Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson said. "I do think there's room for additional personnel, but just in terms of what they do and how many you can actually have, that's just a real tough conversation to find a spot that's fair for everybody."

AP Sports Writer Mark Long contributed to this report.

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press