Former Czech Republic, Arsenal midfielder Rosicky retires

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Former Czech Republic captain Tomas Rosicky, known for his playmaking qualities as "The Little Mozart," retired from soccer on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old midfielder was one of the most talented Czech players in decades, but his career was marred by repeated injuries.

"I have no injury problem, it's my personal decision," Rosicky said. "I was feeling that I can't offer any more what I'd like to."

Rosicky last played for Sparta Prague, where he also started his career. He signed a two-year contract in 2016 after 10 years with Arsenal in the Premier League.