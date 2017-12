Clemson has playoff experience, with some exceptions

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson might be making its third trip to the College Football Playoffs, but not all the Tigers have big game experience.

Almost the entire offensive line and key members of the nation's second best scoring defence started last season when the Tigers (12-1, No. 1 CFP) beat Alabama to win the national championship. But quarterback Kelly Bryant and nearly all the skill players will get their first experience in the playoff pressure cooker Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in a semifinal rematch against the Crimson Tide.

That's how Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wants it — instead of a senior-laden team finally marching to a title, he wants a mix of experience and youth always in the mix to win a title.

"We've never focused on having a great team. We've focused on having a great program," Swinney said.

The only back or wide receiver starting against Alabama (11-1, No. 4 CFP) again is Hunter Renfrow — the guy who caught the winning pass with one second to go in that 35-31 championship victory. He thinks he knows how Bryant will feel, because he felt that way too. But Renfrow also knows he and his more experienced teammates can help.

"I was scared out of my mind, for one. I was super nervous. I sat in my bed thinking, I'm never going to be back here," Renfrow said, recalling the night before the title game. "It's a neat experience. It's something we've been able to do year after year."

And Bryant said while he hasn't taken a snap in a playoff game, he was locked in on the sideline last season, calling the plays into quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"When I was the signal caller, I was pretty much playing the game mentally in my head," the junior said.

But just because the players in the backfield are new, doesn't mean Clemson isn't used to this. The Tigers are in the playoffs for the third year in a row. Twelve of their starters in last season's Alabama game will likely start on New Year's Day.

The Crimson Tide are accustomed to big games too. They are 27-7 against Top 10 teams since the start of the 2008 season, coach Nick Saban's second year. Saban's 19 victories against a Top-5 team are the most in college football history.