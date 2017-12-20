Bibbs latest free agent pickup to make impact for Redskins

"Ever since the first day I walked in, he put in extensive work and kept hounding us on the playbook and did little things to help me and make me feel more comfortable within the playbook," Bibbs said after his 36-yard touchdown catch Sunday. "All props to Coach Jordan. He's a great coach and I appreciate him for believing in me and putting me in there in that position."

Bibbs made it clear he's no NFL neophyte because this is his fourth year in the league. It's also the fourth for Bergstrom, 31, who played four games for the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season and then stepped in cold at centre for the Redskins on Oct. 29 and started twice more.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins appreciated Bergstrom's ability to pick up his job quickly and the two developed a selfless working relationship in short order.

"He likes to try to keep as much off my plate as possible," Cousins said. "So when he does have something for me, he almost asks apologetically, not trying to put too much on me. And I feel the opposite toward him: 'Put as much on me as possible. You've only been here a few weeks.'"

That's life for free agents out of football, trying to stay ready while not knowing where the next call will come from. So when safety D.J. Swearinger watched Bibbs score Sunday, he felt a special sense of pride.

"That's been me," said Swearinger, now a Redskins starter and their leader after stints with Houston, Tampa Bay and Arizona. "I definitely understand where he's coming from. I've been on the couch before, watching football. Those guys, when we come in off the street, they're hungry. They want to make their presence felt again in the league."

Bibbs is working on that. He discusses Washington's struggles and desire to finish strong like he has been around all season rather than talking about this being an audition for his future.

It probably is, though the Redskins' lack of a steady running game the past three seasons could open the door. For now, Bibbs has a fan in Cousins.

"He's been a joy to work with the last couple weeks and he's shown some ability," Cousins said. "It's a great feeling when players that you pick up who are with other teams and on the practice squad and were just looking for an opportunity and then they arrive and they make good of that opportunity."

