Gardner-Webb beats Toccoa Falls 102-41

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — David Efianayi had 18 points and seven rebounds, DJ Laster added 15 points, and Gardner-Webb beat Toccoa Falls 102-41 on Wednesday.
Garner-Webb had runs of 11-0, 12-0, 13-0 and 14-0 in the first half to build a 58-18 lead. The Bulldogs shot 54 per cent in the half with 10 3-pointers while Toccoa Falls was 6-of-23 shooting. Efianayi scored 13 points in the opening 20 minutes and Laster added 11.
Liam O'Reilly added 14 points, seven assists and four steals for Gardner-Webb (5-8). Eric Jamison and Jamaal Robateau each scored 10 points. The Bulldogs made 14 of 39 3-pointers — with four apiece from O'Reilly and Efianayi — and outrebounded the Eagles 49-28.
Kevin Cave had five 3-pointers, 17 points and eight rebounds for NCCAA Division II Toccoa Falls. Shane Thompson added four 3s and 16 points as 10 of the Eagles' 15 field goals were from distance.
By The Associated Press
