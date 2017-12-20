Falcons' Jones has ankle injury, expected to play vs Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons receiver Julio Jones has an ankle injury and will miss the first day of practice this week.

Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that he expects Jones to play Sunday when Atlanta (9-5) visits New Orleans (10-4). The Falcons can earn a playoff spot with a victory.

Jones was injured on the second snap of Monday's 24-21 win at Tampa Bay. He played the rest of the game, finishing with three catches for 54 yards.

Jones, a two-time All-Pro, has been limited in practice for much of the season with a hip flexor, a back injury and a previous ankle injury but hasn't missed a start.

"We're not anticipating this is something that will hold him out," Quinn said Wednesday. "We just want to get him feeling right as we get to the game. He's a player who's accustomed to not getting a lot of reps throughout the week."

Jones was named this week to his fifth Pro Bowl team. He's third in the NFL with 1,251 yards receiving but has just three touchdown catches.

Quinn said running back Tevin Coleman and left guard Andy Levitre will be limited in their return to practice. Coleman is still in the concussion protocol and has not been cleared for contact after missing one game. Levitre has been sidelined for two games with a triceps injury.

