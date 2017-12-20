A capacity crowd of 2,500-plus will watch Friday's game, and Nurse is excited to showcase the women's game at the top college level — particularly for the young girls who will in attendance.

"Social media is so different today, you can see all these women's basketball players, and watch their highlights," Nurse said. "We didn't really have that when I was growing up. The only thing they showed on TV at home was the Raptors, a couple NBA games here and there, and then hockey. So, who are you really going to look at?

"My sister (Tamika, nine years her senior) was a big role model for me. I wanted to be just like her, she was really good, she played on the national team, so I knew if I kept following in her footsteps, then some day I might have a chance to do it."

Nurse was in the seventh grade, she believes, when she saw WNBA star Maya Moore and the Huskies win an NCAA title.

"That was the day where I was like 'I would love to go to UConn. I don't think I could do it, but I would love to do that if I could,'" she said.

Almost a decade later, time has flown by.

"I looked around the other day, and thought 'I have three months of college basketball left. That's it. And then I go into the real world.' I looked at the freshman, and you think you have forever, you really do, and then it just flies."

Nurse has helped the Huskies capture two NCAA titles. The Huskies are 11-time NCAA champions, but were upset by 66-64 Mississippi State in last season's Final Four.

Nurse will enter the WNBA draft after this season, then split time between the WNBA and Canada's women's team, in its quest for a third consecutive Olympic berth.

Duquesne's roster features a pair of Canadians in sophomore guards Halle Bovell (Hamilton) and Anie-Pier Samson (Saint-Bruno, Que.).

By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press