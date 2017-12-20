Shiffrin beats Vlhova to win World Cup parallel slalom race

It was the first time the parallel slalom has featured on the women's World Cup circuit.

"It's cool because it gives the lot of the girls who aren't Top 15 or Top 20 the opportunity to also race," Shiffrin said. "I think that's a really good direction to go."

However, she sees some drawbacks.

"Sometimes it feels a bit rushed and you feel you go before you're ready, and it's not always possible to pull out your best performances," Shiffrin said. "You have to be really consistent and aggressive. The worst thing you can do is to ski too tentatively, in order to make it to the finish. The next-worst thing you can do is be too aggressive."

Shiffrin was pleasantly surprised to see that her boyfriend, the French giant slalom skier Mathieu Faivre, was able to watch her after recently racing in Italy.

"He just got home from the Alta Badia races, and I wasn't sure he'd be able to make it," Shiffrin said. "It was amazing. I got to see him for about 10 seconds at the finish — now I'm excited to go see him again."

Vlhova won her semifinal against Maren Skjoeld of Norway.

But beating Shiffrin was a different challenge, especially in terms of pressure.

"I want to concentrate only on my line, my start. Sometimes it's difficult to concentrate because you see Mikaela," Vlhova said. "It was really close and I think I was a little bit in front of her in the middle."

Curtoni beat Skjoeld in the small final for third place, her second career podium coming five years after the first in GS.

Shiffrin is the Olympic and three-time world champion in slalom. She was a silver medallist in giant slalom at the worlds last season.

She will be favourite to defend her slalom title at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February, and a leading contender for gold in the GS.

The nations' team event, which features the similar discipline of parallel slalom, will make its Olympic debut at Pyeongchang.

Shiffrin has not yet said if she will take part in it, since she already has a heavy program.

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press