Torino beats Roma 2-1 to reach Italian Cup quarterfinals

ROME — Goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved a penalty from substitute Edin Dzeko to help Torino beat Roma 2-1 Wednesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Torino will next face either city rival and three-time defending champion Juventus or Genoa, which were playing later.

Roma left many usual starters on the bench ahead of a visit to Juventus in Serie A on Saturday.

Lorenzo De Silvestri and Simone Edera had scored to put Torino up 2-0 when Milinkovic-Savic leaped to his right to push Dzeko's spot kick wide in the 77th minute.