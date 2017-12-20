No. 20 Villanova women beat La Salle for 10th straight win

Sports 02:50 PM

PHILADELPHIA — Kelly Jekot scored 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting and No. 20 Villanova beat La Salle 76-49 on Wednesday for its 10th straight victory.

Villanova's 10-0 record is its best start since the 1979-80 team started the season 16-0.

Jekot scored seven points during Villanova's 10-3 second-quarter run as the Wildcats outscored La Salle 22-8 in the quarter for a 36-24 lead at the break.

Villanova used a 19-4 run, with scoring from Jekot, Alex Louin and Adrianna Hahn, to open the third quarter for a 55-28 lead as La Salle was scoreless for four-plus minutes.

Louin and Hahn each added 13 points for Villanova, which hadn't played in 10 days. Bridget Herlihy had 12.

Adreana Miller led La Salle (5-7) with 18 points. The Explorers were held to 17-of-52 shooting (32.7 per cent).

The Wildcats have an all-time Big Five record of 115-38. The 115 wins are the most victories by any Big Five women's program, with Saint Joseph's second at 109.

By The Associated Press

