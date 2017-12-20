No. 6 Wisconsin' 19-member class includes next potential ILB

MADISON, Wis. — No. 6 Wisconsin's next recruiting class includes the Badgers' next potential star at inside linebacker.

Four-star recruit Jack Sanborn of Deer Park, Illinois, was one of the standouts of the Badgers' 19-member class announced on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Sanborn could help provide depth at the position next year if starting inside linebacker T.J. Edwards decides to skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Other four-star recruits included cornerback Donte Burton from Loganville, Georgia, and Aron Cruickshank of New York City, who competed in track and field at Erasmus Hall High School. The Badgers got key contributions this season from freshmen at skill positions, including running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Danny Davis.