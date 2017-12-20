Giants interview former Panthers GM Dave Gettleman

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have interviewed Dave Gettleman for their vacant general manager's job.

The team said Wednesday the 66-year-old Gettleman met with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting with the franchise on the selection process.

Gettleman has worked 30 years in the NFL, including 15 with the Giants before becoming Carolina's general manager from 2013-2016, a span in which the Panthers played in the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. He was fired after the following season when Carolina missed the playoffs.

If hired, he might be considered a caretaker general manager for a team currently mired with a 2-12 record.

Gettleman is the second person to interview for the job that opened earlier this month when Jerry Reese and coach Ben McAdoo were fired. Marc Ross, the Giants' vice-president of player evaluation, interviewed last week with Mara and Accorsi. He spoke with Tisch on Tuesday.

Gettleman has been a part of seven Super Bowl teams, including three winners. He was with Buffalo in 1990 and 1991; Denver in 1997; the Giants in 2000, 2007 and 2011; and the Panthers in 2015. The Broncos and the 2007 and 2011 Giants won the championship. Gettleman has been associated with 16 playoff teams in his NFL career.

Accorsi hired Gettleman in 1998 as then-pro personnel director Tim Rooney's assistant. He was promoted to pro personnel director in 1999 upon Rooney's retirement. Gettleman stayed in the position 13 years, scouting upcoming opponents. He was the team's senior pro personnel analyst in 2012.

Gettleman entered the NFL in 1986 as a scouting department intern for the Buffalo Bills.

Current interim general manager Kevin Abrams also is going to interview for the job.

