Christinaki leads No. 15 Maryland women past Coppin State

BALTIMORE — Eleanna Christinaki scored a career-high 32 points in her debut for No. 15 Maryland, Blair Watson added 23 and the pair combined to make 13 3-pointers in a 113-49 win over Coppin State on Wednesday.

Christinaki, a junior guard, sat out a year due to NCAA transfer rules after playing her first 40 career games at Florida, where she earned All-SEC freshman team honours in 2016. Through nine games during her sophomore season, she averaged 17.6 points and 4.7 boards per game.

Christinaki was 12 of 20 from the field against Coppin State, including 6 of 13 from distance. Her previous best was 29 points. Watson made eight of her 10 shots with seven 3s.

Kaila Charles scored 19 points and Brianna Fraser 12 for Maryland (11-2), which made a season-high 15 of 34 3-pointers.