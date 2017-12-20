Collins not ready to call it quits on Giants' dreadful year

"There's always a danger," he said. "It happens, it's the game of football. I know my health, I know where I'm at with it and I know my limitations."

Collins leads the Giants with 98 tackles. He also has three tackles for losses, two quarterback hurries, two interceptions, six passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

It earned him his second straight selection as the starting strong safety on the NFC Pro Bowl team.

The statistics are not as good as a year ago, when he had 125 tackles, five interceptions, 13 passes defended and four sacks. Opponents took notice of that this season, and they prepared for Collins.

"We can't always get to those seasons," the Alabama product said. "I got a lot of eyes on me this year. I was on a lot of one on one's with linemen and stuff like that. It's kind of hard to get to the quarterback this time. They're definitely getting the ball out quicker, I didn't get a lot of passes thrown my way, and I should have had a couple more picks, but stuff happens."

The Giants are banged-up at the safety position. Free safety Darian Thompson tweaked his knee last week, and Nat Berhe missed last week's game with a concussion. Berhe also did not practice Wednesday and Thompson was limited.

That left Andrew Adams and Ryan Murphy, a former practice squad player who made his NFL debut this past weekend, to handle most of the workload.

NOTES: Rookie quarterback Davis Webb took six of the eight snaps when the first-team offence went against the first team defence. Spagnuolo said that doesn't mean Webb will be active this week. It was just another step in getting him ready for his NFL debut. ... MLB B. J. Goodson (ankle), WR Tavarres King (concussion) and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) did not practice. CB Brandon Dixon (heel/hamstring), C Brett Jones (ankle). TE Rhett Ellison (groin/finger) and WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring) practiced fully. ... DT Damon Harrison was selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Tom Canavan, The Associated Press