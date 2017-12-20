Buccaneers place Howard, 4 others on injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay rookie tight end O.J. Howard and four other players have been placed on injured reserve and will miss the final two games of the season for the Buccaneers.

Howard, a first-round draft pick out of Alabama, started 14 games and finished with 26 receptions for 435 yards and six touchdowns.

He injured an ankle scoring on a 30-yard reception during last Monday's 24-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The injury-depleted Bucs (4-10) also placed rookie safety Justin Evans (ankle), linebacker Adarius Glanton (broken leg), cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) and guard J.R. Sweezy (lower leg) on IR on Wednesday.